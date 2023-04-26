Oil and gas explotation projects, grants part of ECC meeting agenda today

A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the federal cabinet has been scheduled for today.

The meeting is expected to consider a seven-point agenda.

The meeting is expected to approve commercial use of Mubarak block for oil and gas exploration. An extension in the lease for oil and gas exploration at Bhal Syedan is also expected to be approved.

The agenda also includes approving an extension to the mining lease period in Chakwal district by five years.

There is also a possibility of approval of a five-year extension in the Pariwali oil and gas block.

A technical grant of over Rs60 million for the Federal Shariat Court is also likely to be approved.

Financial aid for the martyrs and those injured in the Peshawar blast is also likely to be approved.