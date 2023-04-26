Peshawar High Court moved for removal of KP governor over polls delay

The Peshawar High Court has been moved seeking the removal of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for not holding elections to the provincial assembly on time.

Advocate Moazzam Butt has filed an application with the Peshawar High Court.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the governor did not give a date for elections in the province, despite the passage of 90 days since the dissolution of the assembly.

The petitioner sought the removal of the KP governor from his office and appointment of an acting governor by the president.

The president, the federal government, the KP governor and the election commission have been made parties in the petition.