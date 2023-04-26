Pakistan Army gets award from Turkey for services during earthquake crisis

The Urban Search and Rescue Team of the Pakistan Army has been awarded special recognition by the Turkish government for their outstanding professional services during the earthquake crisis in Turkey.

The team leader of the Pakistan Army received the award from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a special ceremony held in Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

The Pakistan Army relief team was dispatched to Turkey on February 7, comprising 33 members, who remained in the earthquake affected areas till February 22.

During their stay in Turkey, the team conducted search and rescue operations at 91 sites, successfully rescuing eight individuals alive from the debris.

Furthermore, the team identified seven people and retrieved 138 bodies from the wreckage, which were then handed over to their heirs.

Following their successful mission, the team returned to Pakistan on February 24, where they were warmly welcomed by officials and the public alike.

Notably, high officials of Turkey were present at Istanbul Airport to bid farewell to the team, highlighting the mutual respect and strong bond between the two brotherly countries.