Nawaz, Maryam to return to bases today after concluding Saudi visit

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter and party Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz have concluded their visit to Saudi Arabia and will be returning to their respective bases today.

Nawaz Sharif will depart from Jeddah for London today. During his stay, Nawaz performed Umrah and also visited the Rauza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz is also scheduled to return home tonight.

Nawaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Kingdom’s royal family. During his stay, the former premier also met with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Maryam Nawaz was also present during the meeting. She is expected to return to Lahore at 1am tonight.