‘Huge achievement for Turkiye’: PM Shehbaz felicitates Erdogan on maiden Hurjet’s flight

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the successful maiden flight of Hurjet, a light combat aircraft.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister responded to a tweet of President Erdogan and said that it was undoubtedly, a huge achievement for Turkiye & Turkish defence industries.

“I wish greater success to brotherly Turkiye in the TF-X project,” he further added.

According to media reports, the Turkish Aerospace Industries conducted the first successful flight test of its locally produced basic trainer and light-assault aircraft, known as the Hurjet.