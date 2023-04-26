Shehbaz engages in flurry of quick huddles before crucial meetings today

With the Supreme Court’s deadline to the political parties for negotiating on an election date in Punjab coming to an end today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped up efforts to consult leaders of parties in the ruling alliance.

The first delegation to land at the PM House was the MQM-P’s, comprising Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar and Javed Hanif.

The meeting was also attended by federal minister Ahsan Iqbal.

As per sources in the MQM’s Coordination Committee, the meeting with the prime minister is being considered decisive, and significant progress is expected during the huddle.

Separately, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also reached the Prime Minister House later.

He was accompanied by his son and Federal Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood.

The Maulana, who is also the president of the PDM coalition, was warmly received the PM Sharif upon his arrival.

The prime minister also met with Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, and discussed important judicial and legal issues.

The elections case currently being heard by the Supreme Court as well as the recent audio leaks also came up for discussion during the meeting.

Separately, federal ministers Ayaz Sadiq, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Tariq Bashir Cheema also reached the Prime Minister House.

Coalition party leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira, Khalid Magsi, Agha Hassan Baloch, Sajid Mir and Chaudhry Salik Hussain also arrived at the Prime Minister House.

Sources said Prime Minister Sharif will first chair a meeting of parliamentary leaders of ruling coalition parties. The meeting is expected to hold detailed consultations on the country’s political situation.

The PM may also consult the allied party leaders on negotiations with the PTI, the sources said, adding the participants of the meeting will also consider the Supreme Court case in detail.

A strategy is also expected to be devised on the issue of the alleged audio leak of the chief justice of Pakistan’s mother-in-law.

Also, the impact of the expected decision of the SC on the elections will also be examined.

Later, the prime minister is also expected to chair a meeting of the federal at 2:30 pm today.

Both important meetings are set to chalk out the future course of action.

PM Sharif will also host an Eidul Fitr dinner for the leaders of the coalition parties.