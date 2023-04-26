WhatsApp biggest update is finally here!

WhatsApp’s biggest update is finally here! Users can now link one WhatsApp account to multiple devices, including Android and iOS phones, and use them at the same time.

Previously, linking was limited to mobile phones, desktops, and laptops.

But with this update, you can link up to four devices, just like web browsers, tablets, and desktops.

WhatsApp has ensured users’ privacy by ensuring that all personal messages, media, and calls will remain end-to-end encrypted.

How to use same WhatsApp account on multiple phones:

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the main page.

Step 2- Tap on the settings section and select Linked devices.

Step 3- Tap on Link a device and follow the instructions on the screen to enable the feature.

Alternatively, you can enter your phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which you can use on your phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code.

Here are the steps for QR code scanning:

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 2- Tap on More options > Linked devices.

Step 3- Tap on Link a device.

Step 4- Unlock your primary phone.

Step 5- Point your primary phone at the screen of the device you want to link and scan the QR code.

The update will automatically log users out of companion devices if the primary device is inactive for a while. Stay updated to receive this game-changing feature!