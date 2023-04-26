Innovative robotics: Students in India design foot taxi

Four Indian students have designed a robot that can walk like a human and pull rickshaws, proving to be a potential solution for transportation.

The robot was built in just 25 days with an approximate cost of Rs104,000 and is powered by a rechargeable battery.

The students aim to add more features to the robot to make it more versatile, despite its current design being limited to the upper body.

The robot’s creator, Maurya Shivam, stated that extensive research was conducted on human walking patterns to make it as human-like as possible.

The team has already conducted successful tests of the robot’s walking capabilities on the road.

However, the robot is still in the prototype phase, and work needs to be done on its leg, hand, head, and face.