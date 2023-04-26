Russia acknowledges reality of Taliban regime in Afghanistan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has acknowledged the reality of the Taliban regime on the ground in Afghanistan and the need to engage with them.

However, he emphasized that Russia will not recognize the Taliban until they fulfill their pledges to the international community, ensure inclusivity in governance, and respect human rights, particularly those of women and girls.

These issues will be discussed at a meeting of special representatives for Afghanistan in Doha next month, which Russia supports.

Lavrov also urged the West to not avoid discussions on Afghanistan, noting that the development of the country requires the release of frozen funds by the United States.

“We certainly believe that the West should not dodge discussions because it stayed in Afghanistan for 20 years and did nothing to boost its economy in any way,” the foreign minister said.