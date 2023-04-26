Canadian actor dies after undergoing 12 surgeries to resemble BTS’ Jimin

A Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci has died after reportedly undergoing 12 surgeries to look like Jimin, a member of the popular South Korean boy band BTS. He was 22.

According to reports, Colucci spent a staggering $220,000 on the surgeries, which included a facelift, a nose job, lip reduction, and an eye lift.

On April 22, the actor underwent surgery to remove jaw implants. However, after the surgery, he developed an infection and had to be intubated. He died a few hours later.

Colucci, who was born in Canada, had reportedly moved to South Korea in 2019 to pursue a career in the K-POP industry.

The actor had to play BTS singer Jimin for a US streaming network. However, his quest to look like idol led him to undergo a series of plastic surgeries, which ultimately proved fatal.

Eric Blake, actor’s publicist said on Monday, “It is very tragic and very unfortunate. He was very insecure about his looks. He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn’t like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have. He was very insecure about his face. It was very hard for him to get a job in South Korea and he felt very discriminated against his Western looks”.

As per the report, after arriving in South Korea, a firm paid for Saint Von’s housing, transportation, and living expenses.

Saint Von started filming for the Korean drama, Pretty Lies in June 2022, and the shoot was completed in December. The eight-episode show is set to air in October.

The Canadian actor played one of the main characters, an international student. Saint Von’s original features included dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and to call for greater awareness of the risks associated with plastic surgery.

Plastic surgery is a common practice in South Korea, with many people undergoing procedures to improve their looks. However, the industry is not without risks, and there have been several cases of botched surgeries that have resulted in serious complications.