US expresses strong views over import oil deal between Pakistan, Russia

The United States has expressed views over the recent import oil deal between Pakistan and Russia.

Pakistan had confirmed its first-ever order to import crude oil from Russia as it seeks cheaper fuel options in the face of macroeconomic challenges. The first oil ship will arrive at Karachi port in mid-May.

Read here: Pakistan orders first crude oil ship from Russia

During the daily news briefing in Washington on Tuesday, a journalist asked about America’s reaction to Pakistan’s recent purchase of its first oil ship from Russia.

US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel stated Pakistan took a sovereign decision, “Each country is going to make its own sovereign decisions as it relates to its energy supply.”

He said one of the reasons that the United States, through the G7, has been a big proponent of the price cap is to ensure that steps are not being taken to keep Russian energy off the market because we understand that there is a demand for supply.

“We also need to take steps to ensure that Russians – Russian energy markets are not turning out to be a windfall for Putin’s war machine. And so, again, countries will make their own sovereign decisions. We have never tried to keep Russian energy off the market,” he added.