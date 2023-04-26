Seven killed, 15 injured in van-truck collision

In an unfortunate incident, at least seven people were killed while 15 others sustained injuries on Wednesday following a horrific crash between a truck and a passenger van in Toba Tek Singh.

According to details, the incident occurred near New Lahore when the passenger van, which was en route to Faisalabad from Samaumdri, collided with the truck, causing a cylinder to burst in the van.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Following the incident, the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased. He also instructed the authorities to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the accident.