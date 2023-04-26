Study finds links between nutrient intake, brain structure, and cognitive function in healthy aging

A recent study published in the Journal of Nutrition has found a correlation between nutrient intake, brain anatomy, and cognitive function that can predict healthy aging in older adults.

The research, conducted by a team from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, discovered that blood levels of specific fatty acids and omega-6, -7, and -9 fatty acids were linked to improved memory tests and larger frontal, temporal, parietal, and insular cortices in the brain.

Unlike previous studies that have focused on individual nutrients or dietary patterns, this study took a comprehensive approach to brain health, cognition, and diet. The team collected data from 111 healthy older adults, including MRI scans, blood-based biomarkers of 52 dietary nutrients, and cognitive performance tests.

By combining these measures, they were able to identify dozens of features that work together to promote brain and cognitive health in older adults.

Lead researcher Aron Barbey said that these findings allow us to better understand how nutrition contributes to health, aging, and disease and that using nutrient biomarkers, cognitive tests, and MRI measures of brain structure can account for much of the variation in healthy aging.

The study’s results strengthen the case that these elements work together to support older persons’ brain health.