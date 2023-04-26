CJP Bandial’s bench delisted, all scheduled cases canceled

In a sudden turn of events, the bench of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has been delisted, causing all the scheduled cases today before the bench to be canceled as well.

The apex court Registrar has issued a notification to delist all cases scheduled for hearing before the bench of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial. Justices Jamal Mandokhail and Athar Minallah, were also part of the Chief Justice’s bench.

Read also: Top 10 takeaways from SC’s order in Punjab elections case

According to the preliminary cause list, 12 cases were scheduled for hearing before the delisted bench today. This sudden decision has left many lawyers and litigants bewildered and uncertain about the fate of their cases.

Moreover, bench number two of the Supreme Court, consisting of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Shahid Waheed, has also had its cause list canceled.

In response, a new bench, comprising of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Aminuddin Khan, has been formed to hear all the cases that were previously scheduled before bench number two.

The Registrar’s Office of the Supreme Court has released the list of new bench number two cases.