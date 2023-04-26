SC law clipping powers of CJP challenged

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 has been challenged before the Supreme Court Lahore registry.

The petition argues that the right to appeal in suo motu cases is not possible without making constitutional amendments.

Local lawyer Shahid Rana filed an application with the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry. It adopted the plea that the formation of benches in the apex court is the administrative authority of the chief justice of Pakistan.

Providing the right to appeal in suo motu cases is not impossible without making amendments to the Constitution, it maintained.

The present Act is tantamount to curtailing the powers of the Supreme Court, it further said.

The plea sought to declare the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 null and void.