Thatta: Nine friends killed as Keenjhar lake picnic turns tragic

A picnic turned tragic after a group of nine friends was killed on their way to Keenjhar Lake in the early hours of Wednesday.

The group, travelling in a Suzuki pick-up, was on their way to Keenjhar lake for a picnic when the accident occurred.

According to reports, the accident was caused after a truck abruptly applied its brakes at the toll plaza, leading to a van from behind colliding with it.

The collision resulted in the deaths of all nine people travelling in the van. The victims were hailed from the Malir area of Karachi.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the civil hospital in Makli, while the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. However, tragically, all nine individuals were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and preliminary reports suggest that the dead bodies have been shifted from Thatta to Edhi mortuary located at Sohrab Goth, where six people have been identified, while the identity of three is yet to be ascertained.

Officials have expressed their deep sorrow over the incident and, in the meantime, the driver of the truck has been taken into a custody.