Pakistan likely to see longest spell of torrential rains from April 27

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the longest spell of torrential rains across the country from April 27(Thursday) to May 3(Wednesday) and warned of flooding in some areas of Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh.

According to the Met Office alert issued on Wednesday, a fresh westerly wave is likely to enter southern Balochistan from tomorrow. Under the influence of this weather system, torrential rains are expected in Sindh and Balochistan from April 28 to May 3 with occasional gaps, the Met Office said.

Heavy falls may generate water logging in low-lying areas of Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Matiari & Badin districts while strong winds may cause damage to loose & vulnerable structures.

The Met Office, however, dismissed all rumors regarding urban flooding in Karachi during the forecast period.

On the other hand, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir are likely to receive rains from today April 26 which will continue till April 29, the Met Office said.

It added that heavy rain could also trigger flash floods in the nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on August 15 and August 16.

The Met Office further said that rain could trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chilas, Diamer, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.