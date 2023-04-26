Karachi likely to see torrential rains from April 28

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a fresh spell of torrential rains from April 28 in Sindh and warned of flooding in several areas of Balochistan.

According to the Met Office alert issued on Wednesday, the westerly system has developed depression in the Arabian Sea, the effects of which have started coming to move towards Gwadar and Karachi.

Under the influence of this weather system, the hot weather is expected in Karachi on April 27 while the temperature is likely to increase by 38 degrees.

Consequently, torrential rains are expected in Sindh and Balochistan from April 28 with occasional gaps, the Met Office said. However, heavy showers could cause urban flooding in several areas of Sindh, including Karachi.

This rain system may be the most powerful system since 2009.

It said, further, the sea breeze will decrease during the day while a partial heat wave is expected today (Wednesday).