Alarming study sheds light on health risks of french fries

A new study has raised concerns for those who love to indulge in fried foods, especially French fries.

According to a report by CNN, a study has found that frequent consumption of fried food, particularly fried potatoes, can increase the risk of anxiety by up to 12% and depression by up to 7%, with young consumers being more prone to such levels of risk.

Fried foods have been linked to obesity, high cholesterol and blood pressure. The research paper, published in the journal PNAS, highlights that the findings “open an avenue in the significance of reducing fried food consumption for mental health.”

However, nutrition experts caution that the early results do not identify whether consuming fried food items is the major factor causing mental health problems or whether those people already suffering from anxiety and depression started eating fried items as a form of self-medication.

The study analysed data of 140,728 people over 11.3 years and found that those consuming more than one serving of fried food regularly were more likely to be younger men. The study also revealed that fried potatoes have a 2% increase in the risk of depression over fried white meat.

Dr David Katz, a lifestyle medicine specialist who was not involved in the study, cautioned that the causal pathway could go the other way, stating that “people with anxiety/depression turn to ‘comfort food’ with increasing frequency for some semblance of relief.”

A previous study cited in the report also noted that poor nutrition can lower one’s mood and progress a mental health condition. Walter C. Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, advised that the health effects of fried food would depend greatly on what food is fried and what type of fat is used for fry