Multiple devices, one WhatsApp account - new update now available

WhatsApp users around the world have been given a major boost with the announcement of a new feature that will allow them to use their account on up to four mobile devices at the same time.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that WhatsApp’s multi-device feature - previously only accessible through browsers, computers, or tablets - can now be used to log in to multiple phones as well.

The new development will be particularly useful for those who use separate phones for different aspects of their life, such as work and home, and want to link them all to one WhatsApp account.

The feature, which has already begun rolling out globally, means that users can switch between phones without having to sign out and pick up their chats where they left off. However, if the primary device remains inactive for a prolonged period, it will automatically log out of all other linked devices.

“Last year, we introduced the ability for users globally to message seamlessly across all their devices, while maintaining the same level of privacy and security,” WhatsApp said in a blog post on Tuesday. “Today, we are improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones.”

As always, WhatsApp is committed to maintaining the privacy and security of its users’ data, ensuring that messaging across multiple devices is seamless and secure.

This latest update is sure to be a hit with WhatsApp’s global user base and will undoubtedly make life easier for those who juggle multiple devices. It is expected to be available to everyone in the coming weeks.