Pakistan Football team’s former captain Munir Aftab passes away

Pakistan Junior Football Team’s former captain Munir Aftab passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness in Karachi.

Munir Aftab was once a star from Lyari, who led Pakistan to winning the gold medal in 2011 Under-16 SAFF Championship in Nepal.

The deceased captained Pakistan in Under-14, Under-16 and Under-19 Football competitions and was suffering from kidney disease.

He was jobless for last few years and left behind three children as his youngest daughter is only six months old.

Munir Aftab was buried in Mewah Shah Graveyard in Karachi.