High-stakes political maneuvers as Punjab polls deadline approaches

Political activities in the country have reached its peak ahead of the Supreme Court’s April 27 deadline on holding elections in Punjab.

Separate meetings of the federal cabinet, PML-N parliamentary party, and allies are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, with Shehbaz Sharif presiding over the meeting of the federal cabinet.

The meeting of the coalition parties will also be held tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon at the Prime Minister’s House, while the meeting of the parliamentary party has also been called for Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will also host an Eidul Fitr dinner for the leaders of the coalition parties.

PM Sharif meets political, legal experts

MR Sharif held consultation with political and legal experts in Lahore regarding the petition to hold elections in the Supreme Court on the same day.

He also discussed the current political and constitutional situation of the country with the party leaders and on tomorrow’s the meeting for talks with the allies.

Sources privy to development said that federal ministers, special assistants, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Malik Ahmed Khan, and Ahad Cheema were also among those who met Shahbaz Sharif.

On the other hand, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan gave a briefing to the Prime Minister regarding the Supreme Court case. Sources said that the agenda of the meeting of allies has been finalised, while the decision to negotiate with PTI or not will be taken in the meeting of allies.

Meanwhile, formal decision on boycotting or becoming a party in pending Supreme Court case to be made in Wednesday’s meeting

PTI, JI representatives meeting

On the other hand, a meeting of the representatives of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also held a meeting on the ongoing political turmoil.

On the other hand, the reprentatives PTI and JI have agreed to make the negotiations process fruitful.

The meeting was held in the office of JI Secretary General Ameer-ul-Azim in Garden Town. PTI leader Senator Ejaz Chaudhary and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid participated in the meeting. While Jamaat-e-Islami was represented by Ameer-ul-Azeem and Farid Paracha.

Parvez Elahi meets PML-N leadership

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi held an informal meeting with the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at the residence of former defense minister Pervez Khattak.

The former Punjab chief minister visited Mr Khattak’s residence to offer condolences on the death of his wife. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi also conveyed condolences over the phone.

On the occasion, PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique met with Mr Elahi as they also offered condolences to Parvez Khattak on the sudden demise his wife.

During the informal meeting, Parvez Elahi and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were seen whispering to each other. The ongoing crisis was a topic of discussion among the political figures, with Khawaja Saad Rafiq telling Asad Qaiser that they are in contact with him, and they have heard that PTI has changed the names.

Background

Earlier, Supreme Court while declaring the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to delay the assembly elections in two provinces as “unconstitutional”, had ordered the government to hold snap polls in the country’s most populous province of Punjab on May 14.

The court’s verdict followed a petition filed by the main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan’s party had contested the ECP’s decision to postpone the Punjab elections from April 30 to October 8 after the government declined to allocate funds for the polls, citing the ongoing economic crisis.

In January, the PTI made the decision to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which were under its control, in an effort to push for early national elections. This demand has been repeatedly made by Imran Khan since he was removed from power a year ago.

Traditionally, Pakistan has conducted national and provincial elections concurrently. However, according to the constitution, the ECP is also obligated to hold elections within 90 days of the dissolution of a legislative assembly.

After the Commission declined to announce the dates for the polls, the Supreme Court intervened in February by taking a suo motu notice. In a divided 3-2 verdict, the court directed the poll panel to announce the schedule for elections in the two provinces.

The Commission initially announced the Punjab elections to be held on April 30. However, on March 22, it withdrew the schedule and set October 8 as the new date, prompting the PTI to approach the apex court.

In its response, the Supreme Court stated that the ECP had exceeded its jurisdiction by delaying the Punjab election date. The court emphasised that the constitution does not grant the ECP the authority to postpone elections.

The recent verdict by the top court comes amidst an ongoing power struggle between the judiciary and the government. The government had recently passed a new law aimed at reducing the powers of the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Adding to the tensions, several government officials publicly expressed doubts about the fairness of the top court, citing their “lack of confidence” in the three-member bench hearing the PTI case. This came after two other judges had recused, further intensifying the controversy.

The government had requested a full bench comprising all the SC judges to hear the matter, but the top court rejected the request. In response, the government rejected court’s decision, stating that it would only serve to “aggravate the crisis.” The situation continues to be contentious and unresolved.