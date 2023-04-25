High-stakes maneuvers as SC’s deadline for talks on Punjab polls ends today

Political activities in the country have reached their peak ahead of the Supreme Court’s April 27 deadline on updating it on the negotiations among political parties for finalizing a mutually acceptable date for holding elections in Punjab.

Separate meetings of the federal cabinet, PML-N’s parliamentary party, and allied ruling parties are scheduled to take place today, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presiding over the meetings.

Sources said Prime Minister Sharif will first chair a meeting of parliamentary leaders of ruling coalition parties. The meeting is expected to hold detailed consultations on the country’s political situation.

The PM may also consult the allied party leaders on negotiations with the PTI, the sources said, adding the participants of the meeting will also consider the Supreme Court case in detail.

A strategy is also expected to be devised on the issue of the alleged audio leak of the chief justice of Pakistan’s mother-in-law.

Also, the impact of the expected decision of the SC on the elections will also be examined.

Later, the prime minister is also expected to chair a meeting of the federal at 2:30 pm today.

Both important meetings are set to chalk out the future course of action.

PM Sharif will also host an Eidul Fitr dinner for the leaders of the coalition parties.

JUI-F emergency meeting

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl has called an important emergency meeting of its Central Executive Council today.

The meeting is expected to continue for three to four days, and take important decisions regarding the current political situation of the country.

A strong stance of the party will be determined regarding the current political situation.

The meeting is also expected to formulate a strategy for the National and provincial assembly elections.

PM Sharif meets political, legal experts

On Tuesday, PM Sharif held consultations with political and legal experts from the PML-N in Lahore regarding the petition being heard in the Supreme Court to hold elections on the same day.

He also discussed the current political and constitutional situation of the country with the party leaders and on today’s meeting with the allies.

Sources said federal ministers Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar, special assistants Malik Ahmed Khan and Ahad Cheema were among those who attended the meeting.

On the other hand, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan gave a briefing to the prime minister regarding the Supreme Court case. Sources said the agenda for the meeting of allies has been finalised, while the decision to negotiate with the PTI or not will be taken in the meeting of allies.

Meanwhile, a formal decision on boycotting or becoming a party in the Supreme Court case on polls will also be made in today’s meeting

PTI, JI representatives meeting

A meeting of the representatives of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) was also held on the ongoing political turmoil.

The two parties agreed to make the negotiations process fruitful.

The meeting was held in the office of JI Secretary General Ameer-ul-Azim in Garden Town. PTI leader Senator Ejaz Chaudhary and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid participated in the meeting. Jamaat-e-Islami was represented by Ameer-ul-Azeem and Farid Paracha.

Parvez Elahi meets PML-N leadership

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi held an informal meeting with the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at the residence of former defense minister Pervaiz Khattak.

The former Punjab chief minister visited Mr Khattak’s residence to offer condolences on the death of his wife. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi also conveyed condolences over the phone.

On the occasion, PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Saad Rafique met with Mr Elahi as they also offered condolences to Khattak on the sudden demise of his wife.

During the informal meeting, Elahi and Ayaz Sadiq were seen whispering to each other.

The ongoing political impasse was the topic of discussion among the political figures, with Saad Rafique telling Asad Qaiser that they were in contact with him, but they have heard that the PTI has changed the representative.

SC hearing on polls case

The Supreme Court had on April 20 asked all political leaders to initiate negotiations on elections that very day, and update it on the progress by 4pm, however, after in-chamber consultations, the CJP adjourned the hearing till April 27.

The apex court had resumed hearing a petition filed by the Defense Ministry to hold general elections simultaneously across the country.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, took up the matter.

The CJP remarked that the elections can be held after Eidul Azha in July. It is expected that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will show some flexibility, the CJP said, adding the court will not withdraw its May 14 decision.

Earlier, Supreme Court while declaring the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to delay the assembly elections in two provinces as “unconstitutional”, had ordered the government to hold snap polls in the Punjab on May 14.

The court’s verdict followed a petition filed by the PTI party.

Imran Khan’s party had contested the ECP’s decision to postpone the Punjab elections from April 30 to October 8 after the government declined to allocate funds for the polls, citing the ongoing economic crisis.