Pakistan Border Health Services slaps 17-point guidelines for airports, ports

Border Health Services Pakistan (BHSP) on Tuesday issued 17-point guidelines for Civil Aviation Authority and ports management amid possible risk of Monkeypox in Karachi.

The guidelines will be applicable at Pakistani airports and seaports at entry points.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Civil Aviation Agency (CAA), Pakistan Customs, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Airport Security Force (ASF) will be responsible for implementation the guidelines.

Guidelines for airplanes

Border Health Services Pakistan said planes carrying suspected patients will be parked on aprons instead of bridges while suspected patients will be transferred to isolation centers in CAA ambulances.

It has been directed that officials of the concerned organizations will be required to use masks and prescribed dress and gloves.

Disinfection of aircraft carrying suspected patients has also been also mandatory.

Guidelines for ports

The guidelines will be applicable to Port Qasim and Gwadar Port including Karachi Port.

FIA to restrict immigration of suspected patients will be restricted coming without precautionary measures amid outbreak.

There will also be restrictions on the provision of protocols for the prevention and control of the spread of monkeypox while no person shall be allowed to board the ship without inspection of incoming ships.

There is complete ban on clearance of cargo containers coming from abroad without checking by medical staff while authorities of all the ports have also been issued instructions on safety and precautionary measures.