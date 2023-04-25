MQM-Pakistan lawmakers submit resignations to party leadership

Members of National Assembly (MNAs) of the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) on Tuesday submitted their resignations to the party leadership amid reservations on the census.

A meeting of the MQM-Pakistan Rabita Committee was held under the chairmanship of Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. The meeting was attended by Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, Nasreen Jalil, Anees Qaim Khani and others.

During the meeting, the MQM-Pakistan lawmakers submitted their resignations to the party leadership due to serious concerns regarding the census in Sindh including Karachi.

The spokesperson of MQM said that range of topics including the political and economic situation, organizational matters, and census data were discussed in the meeting.

The Rabita Committee while expressing concern raised the issue of non-serious behavior by the rulers regarding the ongoing census across the country. The committee noted that despite evidence of irregularities, accurate statistics are not being presented, which is a cause for concern.

The spokesman further said that important decisions have been taken regarding the irregularities in the census, adding that the future course of action will be informed after consultation.

Speaking exclusively to Samaa news, MQM-Pakistan leader Mustafa Kamal said that there is no justification for remaining in the assemblies if the concerns on census are not addressed.

He went on to say that the members have submitted their resignations to the party convener, adding that their demand is not related to the current political situation. However, if a no-confidence motion arises, they will vote in favor of the prime minister.