Karachi on high alert, say authorities

Sindh Health department Karachi has issued a circular to all the public hospitals across the port city directing them to remain on high alert in the wake of possible risk of monkeypox outbreak as country confirmed two cases.

Sindh Health Department issued a letter to government hospitals and directed to set up isolation wards up in case of suspected monkeypox cases.

“Isolation ward should be kept active 24 hours and all safety measures should be taken for infection control,” the circular said.

Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday confirmed that Pakistan has detected its first case of monkeypox in a person who returned back to the country from Middle Eastern country.

The samples of the person, whose identity has been kept confidential, were then sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, and a day earlier, the facility confirmed that he was a carrier of the infectious virus.

The authorities have also launched contract tracing.

On the other hand, sources claimed that second case of monkeypox has been detected in Islamabad and the infected person is admitted in PIMS.