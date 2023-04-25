Land dispute claims two lives, injures one in Rawalpindi

A land dispute turned tragic as two individuals lost their lives and another sustained injuries in an alleged shooting incident involving their nephews in the Thakra Dhok Parvez Rasoolabad area in Jatli police precincts in the outskirts of Rawalpindi.

As per the details garnered, two brothers, Muhammad Ashraf and Arshad Mahmood, were fatally shot while visiting the disputed land at Thakra Mor, where the accused were already present. The assailants opened fire, resulting in the tragic deaths of the two siblings, while Arshad Mahmood’s son Mohsin Mahmood sustained injuries.

He was rushed to hospital for medical assistance.

As per the police, the accused namely Yasir Arafat, Tariq Mahmood, and Nasir Mahmood fled the scene after the shooting incident. Authorities have formed teams to apprehend them and bring them to justice.