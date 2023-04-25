Hrithik Roshan, one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, has been named as the first-ever brand ambassador of the peanut butter brand Myfitness. The announcement was made on April 25, 2023, in a virtual press conference attended by media personnel, company executives, and the actor himself.

During the conference, Roshan expressed his excitement about his association with the brand, saying that he has always been a big fan of peanut butter and that Myfitness’s products are of exceptional quality. He stated that his association with the brand is based on the shared values of promoting a healthy lifestyle and the importance of fitness.

The actor also shared his thoughts on the importance of fitness and nutrition, saying that it is essential to maintain a balanced diet to achieve a healthy and active lifestyle. He added that peanut butter is an excellent source of protein and other essential nutrients, making it an ideal food item for people who are looking to build muscle or maintain a healthy diet.

Myfitness is a popular brand in the Indian market, known for its range of high-quality peanut butter products that are both delicious and nutritious. The company’s products are made using natural ingredients, making them a healthy and guilt-free snack option for consumers of all ages.

The appointment of Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador of Myfitness is expected to help the company expand its customer base and increase its market share in the highly competitive Indian market. The actor is known for his fitness regime and has a massive following of fans who are inspired by his dedication to staying fit and healthy.

With this partnership, Myfitness aims to promote its brand as a healthy snack option and educate consumers about the benefits of including peanut butter in their daily diet. The company is optimistic that the association with Hrithik Roshan will help it achieve these goals and establish itself as a leading player in the Indian peanut butter market.