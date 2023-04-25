Will Smith, Martin Lawrence talk up return to ‘Bad Boys’ business

Actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence appeared at CinemaCon to promote their return to the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise. The pair expressed their excitement for the fourth film in the series, which is currently in production. Smith apologized for not being able to attend the event in person, but Lawrence reassured him that they were better off being on set.

The movie will see the return of directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed the successful third installment of the franchise in 2020. Other members of the ensemble cast include Paola Nunez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Eric Dane. The screenplay was written by Chris Bremner.

For Will Smith, reprising his role in ‘Bad Boys’ will provide an opportunity to move past the Oscars slap incident, which caused controversy earlier this year. Smith’s most recent project, ‘Emancipation’, was overshadowed by the incident. The ‘Bad Boys’ franchise follows two Miami cops, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, as they hunt down drug dealers and criminals, causing plenty of destruction along the way.

CinemaCon began as the movie business is recovering from the pandemic, with many films achieving success at the box office. Hits such as ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ have helped fuel the industry’s resurgence. CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser took to the stage to express his relief at being back in Las Vegas and his optimism for the industry’s future, stating that “the door has closed on COVID”.