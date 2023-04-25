Coach Grant Bradburn believes Pakistan were 15-20 runs short

Pakistan Cricket Team’s head coach Grant Bradburn said after the loss against New Zealand in the fifth T20I that the team were 15-20 runs short and could have scored more runs in the death overs.

Bradburn was talking to Geo News as he said that many things were exposed to them in the T20I series against New Zealand and they got to know that team is more balanced than they were in Asia Cup and World Cup.

Bradburn added that they made some mistakes in the field, which can be reason for the loss on many occasions.

He also pointed out that they could have scored more runs in the last few overs but missed the opportunities.

Muhammad Rizwan was on 97 when the last over started and took a single to move to 98. Imad Wasim also tried to give him strike on the fourth ball but got run out.

Faheem Ashraf gave him strike by taking a single again to give him chance to score century but Rizwan failed to connect on the last ball.

Grant Bradburn said that they would test the bench strength in the ODI series as well as they have to play five matches against New Zealand.

He also wants team to play different brand of cricket to become the top team, as he believes they would remain second or third ranked team with present brand.