Pakistan confirms first monkeypox case

Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Tuesday confirmed that Pakistan has detected its first case of monkeypox in a person who returned back to the country from Middle Eastern country.

The samples of the person, whose identity has been kept confidential, were then sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, and a day earlier, the facility confirmed that he was a carrier of the infectious virus.

The authorities have also launched contract tracing.

On the other hand, sources claimed that second case of monkeypox has been detected in Islamabad and the infected person is admitted in PIMS.

WHO on Monkeypox

World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the common symptoms of monkeypox or mpox are a skin rash or mucosal lesions which can last 2–4 weeks and are accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes.

How Mpox can be transmitted?

Mpox can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals. Since May 2022, a global outbreak of human monkeypox infections has been reported in over 78,000 people.