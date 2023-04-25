Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’ release date pushed back, fans disappointed

The release date of the much-anticipated action thriller movie, Yodha, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, has been postponed again. The film was earlier scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, but was pushed to July 2023 due to production delays caused by the pandemic. Now, the makers have decided to release the movie on September 15, 2023.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Instagram handle, along with a picture of Sidharth Malhotra, captioning it, “Yodha - starring #SidharthMalhotra, #DishaPatani and #RaashiiKhanna - gets new release date: In cinemas on 15 Sept 2023… Directed by #SagarAmbre and #PushkarOjha.”

Sidharth Malhotra, who is known for his versatile acting skills, expressed his excitement for the film earlier, stating, “As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can’t wait to showcase what Yodha has for them.”

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is being produced by Reliance Entertainment and the film’s script is written by Siddharth-Garima, who have previously worked on movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Bala. The movie is expected to be an action-packed thriller and will showcase Sidharth Malhotra in a never-seen-before avatar.

With Yodha, Disha Patani will also be stepping into the action genre for the first time in her career. The actress has previously appeared in movies like Bharat and Malang, where she showcased her acting prowess and dancing skills.

As the release date of the movie has been postponed once again, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the makers have in store for them with Yodha.