Dar, Chinese Charge d’Affaires discuss bilateral relations

Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday and discussed bilateral relations between the all-weather and time-tested friends, China and Pakistan.

Highlighting deep-rooted historical bilateral relations between the two countries, Ishaq Dar commended the Chinese support for Pakistan and underscored the need for further deepening the existing ties in economic and trade as well as financial sectors.

Extended Eid greetings to the people of Pakistan and the Finance Minister, Ms. Pang Chunxue praised close and shared friendly relations between the two countries.

She assured the Finance Minister of the continuous support of the Chinese government to the people of Pakistan.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and avenues to enhance existing cooperation in multiple fields.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appreciated Charge d’ Affaires Pang Chunxue for all the support and cooperation which Pakistan had been receiving from the leadership of China.