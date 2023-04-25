Academy Awards 2024: Dates for the 96th Oscars announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has announced that the 96th edition of the Academy Awards will be held on March 10, 2024. The event will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be broadcast live on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Makers looking to submit their films in the “general categories” must do so by November 15th. The Oscars shortlist will be revealed on December 21st, and nominations will be released on January 23rd.

According to the statement released by the Academy, the eligibility period for the awards ends on December 31st. Preliminary voting for the Oscars will begin on December 14th and end on December 18th, while nominations voting will begin on January 11th and end on January 16th. The Oscars Nominees Luncheon will take place on February 12th, and finals voting will begin on February 22nd and end on February 27th.

The Scientific and Technical Awards will be announced on February 23rd, and the Governors Awards will be held on November 18th.

The Academy also recently announced the creation of the Production and Technology Branch, which will represent members working in key technical and production positions in all phases of filmmaking.

The dates were revealed on the official website of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and while they are subject to change, they provide a framework for the upcoming awards season.

The Oscars are the most prestigious awards in the film industry, and winning one is considered the highest honor for actors, directors, producers, and other film professionals. The event is widely watched around the world and attracts a significant amount of media attention.