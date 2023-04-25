Mark Chapman gets recalled in ODI squad after T20 series

New Zealand Cricket Team’s selectors recalled Mark Chapman to the ODI squad after 9 months, for the series against Pakistan, after his impressive performances in the T20 series.

Mark Chapman broke the world record for most runs in a bilateral T20I series of five matches, including match winning 104 runs in the last match.

James Neesham, who had a match winning partnership with Mark Chapman in the fifth match, also reacted to the news regarding his inclusion in the ODI squad.

As he jokes on social media many times, James Neesham tweeted that Mark Chapman was asked to stay with the team for ODI squad because he threw his passport out of the team bus in Rawalpindi.

Mark Chapman has represented New Zealand in five matches so far and he also scored century in his last ODI match against Scotland in Edinburgh in July 2022.

He had made his ODI debut for Hong Kong in 2015 but played only two matches for them, before moving to New Zealand.