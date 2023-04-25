Sushmita Sen resumes shooting for ‘Aarya Season 3,’ excited to explore new side of her character

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is back on the sets of the upcoming action thriller web series Aarya Season 3. The International Emmy-nominated Hotstar Specials’ Aarya features Sen preparing for a sword fight as she returns in an action-packed avatar. The series is directed by Ram Madhvani and stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat, among others, in pivotal roles.

Speaking about her return to the sets of Aarya Season 3, Sen said, “Aarya stands for strength and her unabashed spirit is now an inevitable part of me. With Aarya, I stepped into a whole new territory and channeled her fearless aura to navigate further into her character. Now that we’ve seen her ace the game, it’s time to take things up a notch higher and try something we’ve never done before.”

View this post on Instagram

Sen added that in the third chapter of Aarya’s life, the audience would see her in a whole new action-packed avatar as she takes control as a fearless mother, daughter, and woman. She expressed her excitement for the new side of her character, especially with the swords-play that Aarya learns as her personality evolves.

Aarya marked Sen’s comeback on-screen and her digital debut in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the ‘Best Drama’ series at the International Emmy Awards.

Apart from Aarya, Sen will also play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled Taali. The release date for Aarya Season 3 is yet to be revealed by the makers, but it will stream on the OTT platform Disney Hotstar.