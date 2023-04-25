Watch Live
Islamabad top cop directs security audit of capital

Security of police installations in Islamabad beefs up
Qamarul Munawar Apr 25, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

Islamabad Capital territory (ICT) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Wednesday ordered the security audit of the Islamabad district.

ICT IG ordered to increase security check posts on all important government facilities, especially police installations. The IG instructed to all Zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs to check duty in the areas. Islamabad IG also directed SSP CTD, CTO to supervise all duties at all duty points police personnel will be diligent in full protective Police uniform.

According to the press release of the ICT Police, IG gave directions to increase patrolling around all the important buildings of Islamabad and Instructions have been conveyed to tighten checking at the entrances and exits of the capital.

Islamabad

islamabad police

