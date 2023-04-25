Hussain Haqqani serves legal notice to Imran Khan

Former Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Hussain Haqqani on Tuesday served legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan over his allegations of lobbying in the US.

Hussain Haqqani sent legal notice to Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence through his lawyer.

The notice stated that the former prime minister leveled false allegations against the former Pakistani ambassador of lobbying for former chief of army staff (COAS) General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa in the US.

Read more: General (retd) Bajwa’s setup in establishment still calls the shots: Imran Khan

The notice also stated that Mr Haqqani was also accused of running a campaign to overthrow government in Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan’s former ambassador while describing such allegations as an “attempt to fool people”, had denied having any role in the ouster of deposed prime minister Imran Khan. He described such an allegation as an “attempt to fool people”.

Know more: Efforts underway to break-up PTI: claims Imran Khan

Previously, the PTI chairman claimed that General (retd) Bajwa had hired Haqqani for lobbying in the US. He added that Haqqani ran the anti-Imran campaign and promoted the former army chief.

PTI chairman said that Donald Lu – the US diplomat whom he blames as the orchestrator of conspiracy against his government – was also fed from Pakistan.

The former premier while talking to journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore had also claimed that Gen (retd) Qamar Bajwa’s setup in the establishment was still active.

“In Pakistan, establishment means one individual,” he said while claiming that the former army chief’s hatred against accountability was the bone of contention between them.