Digital census date extended till April 30th

The Statistics Bureau of Pakistan (SBP) has extended the date of digital census till April 30 (Sunday).

Statistics data showed 97 percent of first digital census has been completed.

SBP Chief Statistician Naeem Al Zafar said 99 percent of the census work is completed in Punjab while 98 percent of census work is completed in Sindh and 82 percent of work is completed in country’s largest province Balochistan.

Zadfar said 100 percent work has been completed in Azad Jammu Kashmir A(JK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“90 percent of the work has been completed in 131 out of 156 districts,” Naeem Al Zafar said.

