Adele shares emotional story of divorce, friendship with James Corden on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

James Corden, the well-known host of “The Late Late Show” in Hollywood, has bid an emotional farewell to his show after six years. The final episode will be aired on April 27, and in anticipation of its ending, Corden reunited with his close friend Adele for the Carpool Karaoke segment, which was last shot in 2016.

Carpool Karaoke has become a well-known segment on Corden’s show since he took over hosting duties from Craig Ferguson in 2014. He interviewed multiple guests simultaneously, but the Carpool Karaoke segment with Adele was particularly memorable.

During their final ride together, Adele discussed her divorce and how Corden supported her through the difficult time. She expressed how James, along with his wife and children, had been integral in looking after her and her son. Adele spoke about the responsibility she felt as an adult following her separation from Simon Konecki.

Adele praised Corden for never making things awkward and always maintaining a lighthearted attitude. She mentioned how he would offer his humorous support and give her advice on anything she pursued.

The two became emotional as they talked about the show’s ending, and Corden’s return to England with his family. Adele confessed that Corden is her “best friend in the world,” and that she would miss him a lot.

The farewell of The Late Late Show will mark the end of an era for the show’s loyal fans. Corden’s engaging personality and ability to make guests feel comfortable made him a fan favorite, and his Carpool Karaoke segments with celebrities like Adele, Justin Bieber, and Michelle Obama became iconic moments in the show’s history.