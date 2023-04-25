Muhammad Rizwan scores 1000 T20 runs third year in a row

Pakistan Cricket Team’s wicket-keeper batter Muhammad Rizwan became first cricketer to score 1000 runs in T20 format in 2023, something which he did for the third year in a row.

Muhammad Rizwan brought up the 1000 runs in the fifth T20 against New Zealand, as he remained not out on 98 and missed a golden opportunity to become second Pakistani to score three T20I centuries.

Pakistan’s opening batter also scored 1000 runs in 2021 and 2022, as he had become first batter in 2021 to score more than 2000 T20 runs in a year.

He also scored 500 runs in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season and helped Multan Sultans reach three consecutive finals.

He had scored 2036 runs in 2021 and 1817 runs in 2022, but this year he may not be able to cross 1500, as most of the matches would be in ODI format, due to the 50-over World Cup.

Iftikhar Ahmed is the second highest scorer Pakistani batter in T20 format, as he scored 700 runs in 27 matches.

Babar Azam is on the third position among Pakistani batters with 652 runs in just 16 matches. Pakistan’s skipper scored 1000 T20 runs from 2019 to 2022 but this year he may not to be able to score 1000 plus runs due to lack of matches in T20 format.