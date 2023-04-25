Shaista Lodhi shuts down age-shaming troll with grace and confidence

Popular television host and actor, Shaista Lodhi, has recently been targeted by a troll who tried to shame her for her age and earnings. The troll criticized Lodhi’s appearance and suggested that her way of dressing was not suitable for her age. In addition to this, the troll also attacked her earnings, implying that her money could not hide anything.

Lodhi, however, did not take this lying down and responded with grace and confidence. She advised the troll to stop being delusional and said, “Nobody is hiding their age and it doesn’t have anything to do with earning well, my dear.”

Lodhi’s response has been widely praised by her fans and followers on social media, who have lauded her for handling the situation with dignity and grace. Many have also supported her message of self-love and acceptance, irrespective of age or income.

This incident has sparked a larger conversation on ageism and the obsession with women’s ages in society. Fans of Lodhi expressed their disappointment with such regressive attitudes and urged for greater understanding and appreciation of beauty at all ages.

Lodhi’s ability to handle such criticism with positivity and kindness is a testament to her engaging personality and her ability to connect with her audience. She has always stood up for herself and promoted positivity and kindness in the face of online negativity.

As the prevalence of cyberbullying and trolling increases, Lodhi’s response serves as a reminder to not let negative comments bring one down and to stand up for oneself with confidence and grace. The incident has also highlighted the need for a more positive and accepting attitude towards people of all ages and backgrounds.