Saba Qamar returns to YouTube after 2-year break with Eid video

Saba Qamar, a popular Pakistani actor, has returned to YouTube after a two-year hiatus with a new Eid video. In the video, the actor portrays various characters throughout her day, offering a glimpse into her life. She also serves as the scriptwriter for the video and lends her voice for the voiceover.

Qamar’s Eid day journey begins with her house help bringing her Eid clothes early in the morning. She dons a golden sari but later changes into an all-white ensemble, surprising her assistant. The video then shows her driving fast in her car while listening to music and grooving to the beats, accompanied by her assistant. A fan asks for a selfie, and she discovers that she is his phone’s home screen wallpaper.

The video further shows Qamar observing people on the streets and wondering about their lives. She then heads home to guests and food, where everyone is engrossed in their phones, and they begin taking pictures. She notes that the person who made the food went uncredited. She gives Eidi to her nephew, who starts crying, asking for a bigger note.

In the video, Saba expresses her thoughts about the politician on television who was once the Prime Minister and receives a message for a shoutout. She also remembers someone special in her life but coyly refuses to disclose any details. The video concludes with a fun blooper reel.

The Eid video was directed by Shiraz Malik and produced by Yogi Studios, Shoaib Khan, and Salman Manki, with Waqas Majeed serving as the Director of Photography. Half Full Studio was the agency responsible for the project, while Azan Naseer and Syed Ali Waqar served as Assistant Director and Second Assistant Director, respectively. Syed Awais Ali Zaidi was responsible for post-production, and Mahin Khan served as the hair and makeup artist, with Haram Riz as the stylist.

Qamar expressed gratitude towards Mubashar Fayaz, Sehresh Malik, Shaya, Soha, Saif, Nazia, Laiba, and Balaj for their support in the making of the video. Fans of Qamar are excited to see her back on YouTube and hope to see more of her content in the future.