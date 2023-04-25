‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ trolled for its new poster

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, the highly anticipated sequel to the hit 2018 film Aquaman, has been facing a slew of setbacks in recent times. Despite beginning production on a positive note, the movie has been plagued with obstacles and negative publicity, especially regarding Amber Heard’s personal life. The film, which stars Jason Momoa, is currently being showcased at Comic-Con, where a new poster has been released, but the hate surrounding it only seems to be increasing.

Aquaman, which starred Momoa as Arthur Curry, was a box office hit and one of the most successful standalone DCEU films. James Wan was enlisted to bring back Momoa and Amber Heard for the sequel, but audiences seem to have already rejected the film.

DCU bosses have reportedly been running test screenings of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, and the secret audience has disliked the movie. This has led to the makers considering re-shoots. However, a new poster for the film was released at Comic-Con, which did not receive a warm welcome from netizens.

Many took to social media to criticize the poster, calling it “lazy” and “terrible.” They were disappointed with the lack of character or underwater elements in the poster, with one user saying it looked like an overglorified sign that could just read “Coming soon!”

Some netizens also took the opportunity to make fun of the ongoing tension between the cast, with the makers reportedly contemplating reducing Heard’s role in the film.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is scheduled for release on December 20, 2023.