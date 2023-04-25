House of the Dragon season 2 begins production with new cast members

House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, is set to return for a second season after the successful debut of its first season. Filming for the new season has already begun in London, and it will feature both returning and new cast members. HBO has released an official statement with details of the new stars joining the show’s second season.

Gayle Rankin will play the role of Alys Rivers, the child of Lord Lyonel Strong and a witch, while Simon Russell Beale will appear as Ser Simon Strong, Lord Larys Strong’s great-uncle. Freddie Fox has been cast as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Otto Hightower’s son, and Queen Alicent’s brother, and Abubakar Salim will play Alyn of Hull.

Returning cast members include Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Matthew Needham, Elliot Tittensor, Luke Tittensor, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, and Jefferson Hall.

HBO has not yet announced the release date for the second season of House of the Dragon, but reports suggest that the show is aiming for a Summer 2024 release. The season will consist of eight episodes.

House of the Dragon takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and explores the history of the Targaryen family, focusing on the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. The first season, which premiered in January 2022, received positive reviews and was a commercial success. Fans of the Game of Thrones franchise are eagerly awaiting the second season, which promises to be just as exciting and action-packed as the first.