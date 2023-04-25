Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ set to release on June 2 post delay rumors

After a four-year hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback to the big screen with his film “Pathaan” alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Now, the actor is all set for his upcoming two back-to-back releases, including Atlee’s directorial “Jawan.”

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the movie and there were speculations about whether the film would be released in June or not. But now, there’s good news for all SRK fans as an insider confirmed that the movie is ready to be released on June 2.

Apart from SRK, “Jawan” features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. There are also reports that Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance in the film, which has already been confirmed by behind-the-scenes snapshots. The team of Red Chillies Entertainment and director Atlee are working tirelessly to ensure that the film makes it to cinemas on the expected date.

According to an insider, the promotional campaign for the film will start in the first week of May and will be a tight 4-5-week schedule. The trailer is expected to be released soon, followed by the songs. A teaser might be released first to give viewers an introduction to the world of “Jawan,” followed by a full theatrical trailer that will give a better idea of the characters and plot. The source added that the excitement for the movie is already there, and the promotional assets will further heighten the hype.

After the release of “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan will begin working on Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki,” which is scheduled to release on Christmas 2023. Fans are eagerly waiting for both of SRK’s upcoming releases and are excited to see the superstar back on the big screen.