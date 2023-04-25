Ali Sethi amazes Coachella crowd with fusion of traditional, modern music

Ali Sethi, a renowned Pakistani musician, wowed the crowd during the second weekend of Coachella, one of the world’s largest music festivals, with his fusion of traditional Pakistani music and contemporary Western sounds. The singer expressed his gratitude to his collaborators and supporters in an Instagram post, where he also shared pictures from the event.

During his first performance on the festival’s opening weekend, Sethi began with an alaap, a complex melody from Indian classical music, before transitioning into a Punjabi folk song, mesmerizing the audience with his mix of traditional Pakistani music and modern Western beats. However, it was his viral hit “Pasoori” that really got the crowd going, with many dancing and singing along to the catchy tune. He revisited the song during his second weekend performance, once again captivating the crowd with his energy and infectious beats.

Sethi, who donned a white Mughal angarkha designed by Fahad Hussayn, also spoke about his journey as an artist and the importance of adapting and evolving during his Coachella performances. He emphasized his desire to be known for his personal growth and creativity rather than conforming to preconceived notions of what he should be as an artist.

Sethi’s performance at Coachella is a testament to the increasing global interest in traditional Pakistani music and its ability to captivate diverse audiences. His unique blend of traditional and contemporary sounds has garnered him a devoted following and secured his place as one of Pakistan’s most innovative musicians.