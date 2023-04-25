World Malaria Day being observed today

World Malaria Day is being observed across the globe on Tuesday (April 25) with an aim to highlight preventive measures to reduce Malaria around the world.

Malaria, a life-threatening disease caused by the Plasmodium parasite, is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected Anopheles mosquitoes.

This year, the theme of the day is: “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement”.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), malaria caused an estimated 619 000 deaths globally in 2021. 95% of all malaria cases are in WHO African Region.

The WHO has set an ambitious goal of eliminating malaria from at least 35 countries by 2030.

To achieve this target, it is essential to strengthen malaria prevention and control measures, increase access to diagnosis and treatment, and invest in research and development of new tools and technologies.

Here are some effective ways to prevent malaria:

Use insecticide-treated bed nets

Sleeping under an insecticide-treated bed net can significantly reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes that transmit malaria

Indoor residual spraying

This involves spraying insecticides on the walls and ceilings of homes to kill mosquitoes that come into contact with the treated surfaces.

Wear protective clothing

Wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, especially during the evening and night when mosquitoes are most active, can reduce the risk of mosquito bites.

Use insect repellents

Applying insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 can also help prevent mosquito bites. Take antimalarial medication if you are traveling to an area with a high risk.

Eliminate mosquito breeding sites

Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so removing sources of standing water around homes, such as buckets, flowerpots, and discarded tires, can reduce the number of mosquitoes in the area.