Army apolitical, wants consensus among political leaders: DG ISPR

This year, at least 436 major and minor incidents of terrorism took place in the country, said the Pakistan armed forces’ spokesman on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said 293 people were martyred and 521 injured in the terrorist attacks this year.

The DG said the purpose of the press conference was to inform about the professional activities of the Pakistan Army and measures taken against terrorism.

Answering a question, the spokesman said the Constitution gave every citizen the right to freedom of expression, but also makes it conditional. He called the commentary and “propaganda” against the army on social media “irresponsible, unconstitutional and unwise”.

Some individuals could be engaged in this debate in their private capacities, but there are private and political agenda behind it too. In some cases, some individuals may be acting as tools of foreign forces to perpetuate their agendas.

“Army discipline and training doesn’t allow us to respond to every allegation or partake in endless debates. We encourage constructive criticism though.” the DG remarked, adding however, the forces cannot be suppressed with bullying.

“If the same comments are made about a respected judge, the defamation law is brought into force,” he maintained.

The army spokesman said everyone is entitled to their opinion and analysis, adding the army chief has reiterated that the people are the real axis of power.

‘All politicians, political parties are respectable for army’

“All politicians and political parties are respectable for the army. We do not want to be attracted to any political thought, angle or party,” he maintained.

The military does not represent a particular political ideology, he asserted.

The Pakistan Army has decided to reduce all types of expenses for the improvement of the economy. The armed forces took the decision in view of the current economic conditions of the country, the DG said.

He further said all operational and non-operational expenses will be reduced., adding petroleum, ration, construction, non-operational procurement, movement, and training expenses will be reduced.

He explained that in the ongoing year, 8,269 intelligence-based operations were conducted against terrorists and their facilitators, he further said, adding that during these operations, 1,535 terrorists were killed or arrested.

The planners, facilitators and terrorists involved in these incidents were either exposed or arrested, the DG told the press conference.

More than 70 IBOs are taking place daily to deal with the scourge of terrorism, while the Pakistan Army, police and other law enforcement agencies are engaged in operations, Maj Gen Chaudhry said.

He further said the Indian leadership’s threats and accusations of infiltration on Pakistan are political agenda.

India violates LOC ceasefire agreement 56 times in 2023

This year, India violated the ceasefire agreement 56 times, the DG ISPR said, adding there were 22 incidents of unprovoked firing, three violations of airspace.

He further said six cases of ceasefire and 25 cases of technical violations of airspace by India were reported this year.

The Pakistan Army also shot down six Indian spy quadcopters, and is always ready to fight all the evil designs of India.

The DG ISPR said the armed forces are determined to respond fully to any aggression, adding that all the attention is focused on ensuring that internal and border security are permanent.

During the operations conducted this year, 137 security personnel and officers were martyred; 117 officers and soldiers were also injured.

The war against terrorism will continue till the last terrorist is eliminated, the DG ISPR stressed, adding 98% of the fencing work on the 2,611 kilometer Pak-Afghan border has been completed.

The DG further said more than 85% of fencing work on the Pakistan-Iran border has been completed, adding 85% of the forts have been established on the Pak-Afghan border to curtail the movement of terrorists.

A total area of 3,141km has been fenced so far, the DG SPR said, adding many soldiers have sacrificed their lives for the completion of the national project.

He further said the TTP’s false narrative is being perpetuated at the behest of foreign forces. The nation rejected the false narrative with the help of scholars, media. No individual or armed group can be allowed to take law into their hands, DG added.

The law and order situation in Balochistan is better than before, Maj en Chaudhry said, adding the security of CPEC and other projects is being ensured through sacrifices.

To a question, ISPR DG said Army should not be dragged into politics and on deployment of the armed forced Defence Ministry gave comprehensive answer based on ‘ground realities’.

Army spokesperson said social media, baseless, known and anonymous accounts are propagating against armed forces

He said KP IG gave briefing and till investigation it was not a terrorism incident and army has been working with local administration and KP Police further into it.

To a question on Lahore High Court (LHC) barring Punjab from handing over 45000 acres to army, the Armed Forced of Pakistan spokesperson said Army seeking lands in Punjab was about to tackle food security challenge as the land was supposed to used for agriculture purpose.

CPEC security top priority

Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said security of Chinese brothers is top priority and most Important and sensitive matter for the army.

“Chinese are satisfied with Pakistan’s Army security. Further, PM directs apex committee held security audit and concerned departments are further filing up the loopholes.”

Commenting on the Dasu incident in which a Chinese national was held and later airlifted to the Abbottabad Anti terrorism Court (ATC) on alleged blasphemy incident, ISPR DR said local administration responded swiftly.

Pak-Afghan Border fencing

ISPR DG Sharif said terrorism has been restricted due to Pak-Afghan border fencing that has restricted across the border motilities.

However, military spokesperson pointed out the challenges that there Afghanistan Pakistan border is 2611 kilometers long.

“Around five million Afghan refugees are present in Pakistan and there is a lot of movement across the border, however, border crossing mechanism is being streamlined and there mobility is restricted at designated crossing points as borders are always monitored.”

He pointed out that borders are always monitored by both governments and along with FIA, customs and talks are ongoing with the interim Afghan government.

ISPR Director General said Army has given the report based on ground realities and bound by the decision of the federal government as per Article 245 of the Constitution.

Kulbushan yadav

Maj Gen Sharif said all the queries related to the Intelligence related operations in which spies are being held, falls under the domain of inter-state relations and under the purview of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “GHQ is not the right agency to ask this question,” he commented.

Pulwama attack and Satya Pal Malik revelations

Former Indian Army Chief is giving evidence related to Pulwama false flag operation, ISPR director general said.

ISPR DG said that Pakistan will give a full response to any Indian aggression as Pakistan’s forces have made a difficult journey against terrorism for two decades.

“In February 2019, India made a complete plan in Pulwama, however, Army Chief is giving evidence, there is a difference in the defense budget of Pakistan and India for many years.”

“Each and every soldier of Pakistan Army is full of faith, and has a spirit of jihad,” he added.