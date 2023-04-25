8,269 IBOs conducted against terrorists, facilitators this year: ISPR DG

This year, at least 436 major and minor incidents of terrorism took place in the country, said the Pakistan armed forces’ spokesman on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said 293 people were martyred and 521 injured in the terrorist attacks this year.

The DG said the purpose of the press conference was to inform about the professional activities of the Pakistan Army and measures taken against terrorism.

In the ongoing year, 8,269 intelligence-based operations were conducted against terrorists and their facilitators, he further said, adding that during these operations, 1,535 terrorists were killed or arrested.

The planners, facilitators and terrorists involved in these incidents were either exposed or arrested, the DG told the press conference.

More than 70 IBOs are taking place daily to deal with the scourge of terrorism, while the Pakistan Army, police and other law enforcement agencies are engaged in operations, Maj Gen Chaudhry said.

He further said the Indian leadership’s threats and accusations of infiltration on Pakistan are political agenda.

This year, India violated the ceasefire agreement 56 times, the DG ISPR said, adding there were 22 incidents of unprovoked firing, three violations of airspace.

He further said six cases of ceasefire and 25 cases of technical violations of airspace by India were reported this year.

The Pakistan Army also shot down six Indian spy quadcopters. The army is always ready to fight all the evils of India, DG Pakistan Army is determined to respond fully to any aggression, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry All attention is focused on making internal and border security sure and permanent, DG